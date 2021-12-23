Some school districts getting rid of masks mandates when returning from Winter break

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Linn-Mar Community School District held its last day of classes Wednesday. When they return after Winter break on January 3rd, masks will be optional. Before, they were required for students and staff Pre-kindergarten-6th grade, but optional for the older students.

Superintendent Shannon Bisgard pointed TO the availability of the vaccine as a reason to make masks optional for everybody. They will monitor cases, and the new variant in the new year.

“We’ll do that again in January or February if we need to,” he said. “If things really escalate in our buildings or if the Covid situation drastically changes, we’ll go back and revisit those plans and make adjustments if needed.”

Parents picked their kids up at Indian Creek Elementary in Marion, knowing things will be a little different when they return back to class, with masks being optional.

Emily Smith is leaving the choice of wearing mask to her children. “They will be glad to see their friend’s faces I’m sure they won’t wear it right away,” she said. “You know be smart about it. Be smart. You don’t want to bring illness home.”

Nicole Kruger feels comfortable with the changes, knowing her kids are vaccinated. “I do feel that they’re safer just because they are vaccinated,” she said. “With them not being vaccinated before, it was a little nerve wrecking going out in public for sure.”

Parent Imn Chen says he’s concerned about the changes, and will make his first-grader mask up. “I’m kind of nervous about my kid’s health,” he said.

The district will also allow volunteers and visitors when they return from break. Masks will still be required on school buses

The College Community School District in Cedar Rapids will also make masks optional for its students and staff.

