Quiet weather continues with warmer temperatures this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather continues today. Some morning clouds will give way to sunshine and highs are still expected to push into the 40s this afternoon. Some spots along and south of I-80 may briefly touch 50. Christmas Eve looks pretty mild too with highs into the 50s in most areas. In terms of precipitation, isolated rain showers could feasibly occur on Christmas Eve into Christmas morning, but that’s about the extent of it. We’re still watching a system for Sunday afternoon and night which may bring us a better chance of mixed precipitation. Have a great and safe holiday weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

