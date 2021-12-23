Show You Care
Milder Weather Ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christmas Eve and Christmas day are almost here.  Overall travel nationwide looks pretty good.  Area of the Rockies, Plain, and New England states see the most active weather. Across Iowa we have warm air moving into the region.  Highs on Thursday and Christmas Eve will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.  Isolated showers are possible early Friday with an additional rain shower chance on Christmas Day.  Have a great night and safe travels.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

