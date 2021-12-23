Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Midlands cancelled, Xtream Arena hosting an open tournament on January 1st and 2nd

The event is set to take place at Xtream Arena in Coralville
The event is set to take place at Xtream Arena in Coralville(-)
By Jack Lido and Chelsie Brown
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - With one wrestling tournament cancelled, it appears another is set to come to Coralville.

On Thursday afternoon, the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships, an open tournament scheduled for December 29th and 30th in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was cancelled. In a release from Northwestern University, Director of the Midlands Championships Tim Cysewski said the event was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19.

“Given the evolution of the most recent COVID-19 variant and a recent surge in cases, we certainly understand the gravity of the situation and our responsibility to limit its spread,” Cysewski said in this statement.

On Thursday evening, Josh Schamberger, President of Think Iowa City and the Iowa City Area Sports Commission, announced there would be a new tournament, the Hawkeye Open.

“As soon as the Midlands News came out I sent a text to Tom and Terry. I reminded them of my dream of someday hosting a bigtime (sic) early season open. I asked them if I could find a way to put it together with our friends at Wrestle Like A Girl for January 1 and 2. Would they be there? That is, for this year and in light of Midlands having to cancel. Tom said ‘you bet we will be there...’”

As of Thursday night, no other team or wrestlers slated to attend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case
Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Operation Quickfind: Cora Collins
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Iowa teachers fed up with increasing fights at schools
Matthew Glenn Barth
Winthrop man sentenced to 25 years in prison for lascivious acts with a child

Latest News

Liberty forward Kyle Rode (22) and forward Micaiah Abii (24) double team Northern Iowa forward...
McGhee scores 22 to carry Liberty past Northern Iowa 76-74
Time for the Monday, December 20, 2021, edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish!
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, December 20, 2021
Time for the Monday, December 20, 2021, edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish!
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, December 20, 2021
Iowa wrestling wins over NC State, 19-15, at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals
Iowa wrestling beats NC State, 19-15, at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals