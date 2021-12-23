Midlands cancelled, Xtream Arena hosting an open tournament on January 1st and 2nd

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - With one wrestling tournament cancelled, it appears another is set to come to Coralville.

On Thursday afternoon, the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships, an open tournament scheduled for December 29th and 30th in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was cancelled. In a release from Northwestern University, Director of the Midlands Championships Tim Cysewski said the event was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19.

“Given the evolution of the most recent COVID-19 variant and a recent surge in cases, we certainly understand the gravity of the situation and our responsibility to limit its spread,” Cysewski said in this statement.

On Thursday evening, Josh Schamberger, President of Think Iowa City and the Iowa City Area Sports Commission, announced there would be a new tournament, the Hawkeye Open.

“As soon as the Midlands News came out I sent a text to Tom and Terry. I reminded them of my dream of someday hosting a bigtime (sic) early season open. I asked them if I could find a way to put it together with our friends at Wrestle Like A Girl for January 1 and 2. Would they be there? That is, for this year and in light of Midlands having to cancel. Tom said ‘you bet we will be there...’”

As of Thursday night, no other team or wrestlers slated to attend.

