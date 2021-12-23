Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department

Show You Care
Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - For two years, Coralville city council meetings were held online due to COVID-19. This meant the tradition of the mayor swearing in new police officers at those meetings was put on hold.

Until recently.

Mayor John Lundell enjoys the tradition and was hoping he’d be able to do it one last time before his term ends on December 31, 2021.

Not only did that happen, but he was also excited to learn that he’d be swearing in the most officers he’d done yet -- eight. The officers officially take their oath when they are first hired, so this event is more of a public ceremony to celebrate them joining the force. Some of the officers have been working over those two years.

Lieutenant Deb Summers has been on the Coralville police force for 16 years. She says the tradition is a way for the community to get to know the officers and for their supporters to commemorate them.

“It’s really for the families of the officers to come in and be able to see their loved one be sworn in by the mayor, and they always enjoy it and officers enjoy bringing their families to do the activity,” Summers said.

These eight officers make up about a quarter of Coralville’s police force.

