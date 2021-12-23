Linn Co. Rural Electric Cooperative warns of scam hitting their customers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative has been alerted to a number of scam phone calls going around asking people to pay immediately or be threatened with having their power disconnected. They say they will never disconnect, unless an emergency, without prior written notice.

Linn County REC states that they give a 12 day written notice and make a phone call asking the customer to talk about the bill. They do not ask for payment in that call.

When they are 72-48 hours out from disconnecting power, they deliver a letter to your address. Then, the morning the disconnect would happen, they call again to talk to the customer about their plan for getting the bill paid. They never ask for payment.

At least one customer has fallen victim to this scam.

If you receive a phone call that may be a scam, please notify their offices at 1-800-332-5420.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.