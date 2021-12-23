Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn Co. Rural Electric Cooperative warns of scam hitting their customers

Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative has been alerted to a number of scam phone calls going...
Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative has been alerted to a number of scam phone calls going around asking people to pay immediately or be threatened with having their power disconnected.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative has been alerted to a number of scam phone calls going around asking people to pay immediately or be threatened with having their power disconnected.  They say they will never disconnect, unless an emergency, without prior written notice.

Linn County REC states that they give a 12 day written notice and make a phone call asking the customer to talk about the bill. They do not ask for payment in that call.

When they are 72-48 hours out from disconnecting power, they deliver a letter to your address. Then, the morning the disconnect would happen, they call again to talk to the customer about their plan for getting the bill paid. They never ask for payment.

At least one customer has fallen victim to this scam.

If you receive a phone call that may be a scam, please notify their offices at 1-800-332-5420.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atkins City Council votes on public censure for council member
Atkins City Council votes to censure councilmember during special session
Matthew Glenn Barth
Winthrop man sentenced to 25 years in prison for lascivious acts with a child
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to expand nationwide
Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it
[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine...
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden administration's vaccine mandate
A family is searching for a photo of a fallen sailor it says got lost in one of those tornadoes...
Family searches for photo of fallen sailor lost amid storm damage
With record-setting heat and severe weather the week before Christmas this year and no snow on...
Signs of Shifting Seasons