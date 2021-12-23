Lawmakers plan to address teacher shortage this upcoming legislative session

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers plan to address the worker shortage in the classroom next year as thousands of teacher positions across Iowa are unfilled halfway through the school year.

A state lawmaker on both sides of the aisle have similar ideas on how to address the teacher shortage this upcoming legislative session. However, its likelihood to pass the legislature is unknown since a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office told us it is waiting to announce its legislative priorities in the Governor’s Condition of the State address. The speech happens in January.

The teacher shortage existed before the COVID-19, but the pandemic has made the situation more serious because there are less substitute teachers in Eastern Iowa. Grant Wood Area Education Agency, which houses the SubCentral system, has fewer than 77 people from the subpool it had available last school year.

Even though, it added 137 subs to the pool this year after Governor Reynolds eased requirements for substitute teachers by allowing people to sub with an Associate’s Degree or 60 college credits from a regionally accredited school.

The Iowa Association of School Boards is working to find a long-term solution for teacher shortages in the state. Emily Piper, who is a lobbyist with the Iowa Association of School Boards, said there are not enough people entering the teacher-prep program.

“It’s a real struggle when they have to give up income, as well as pay for school to fulfill that student teaching requirement,” she said. “That’s one of the impediments for people finishing that program.”

Piper also says they want to focus on improving the loan repayment program and adding stipends for student teachers. State Senator Jim Carlin (R-Plymouth County) and State Senator Liz Mathis (D-Linn County) said they support allowing student teachers to earn more as incentives. Both also talked about their support shortening the time it takes a teacher to get credentialed to teach in another subject.

