Kozlowski dazzles on the ice before serving his country

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Trevin Kozlowski is happy to be a Heartlander.

“This is something I’ve been doing since I was five years old,” he said. “I love playing this game, I love being around the guys, I love coming to the rink every day. It’s pretty sweet your job is to play a game.”

In his last five starts for the ECHL, Coralville affiliate, he’s dazzled between the pipes. The Army West Point graduate has gone 4-1, with a 1.97 goals against average and save percentage of .949. During that stretch, he blocked 48 shots in the Heartlanders 2-1 victory over Fort Wayne.

“It’s the highest in my career,” said Kozlowski. “It’s nice to have a little bit of validation for the hard work, but obviously the guys played super good in front of me. [They] had huge blocked shots and some big goals when we needed that.”

Kozlowski continues playing hockey thanks to a new initiative put in place by the U.S. Department of Defense. It allows graduates at the academies to pursue professional sports after they graduate and delay their active duty service.

“Whether it’s two years, three years, five years, or 10 years, whenever I’m done, that’s when I’ll go in and kind of do my five years once,” he explained.

When he does retire, Kozlowski will join guys who have gone through more than just hockey training together.

“I’m not taking any of it for granted. Whenever my time is up, I’ll go and serve the country. I’m happy to do it. I signed up for it when I agreed to go to college there and I’m just as equally as excited for that opportunity, whenever it presents itself.”

Because of his connection, Kozlowski helps military members get a seat at the rink through Trevin’s Tickets. It’s a program he started that gives away two tickets to Heartlanders games for active or retired service members

“I think it’s a great way to help expose the game here in Iowa and also hang out with me after the game and spend some time with them. To kind of chit chat, share a couple shared hardships and stuff like that we both had to go through,” he said.

The Heartlanders are back in action on Sunday, December 26. They’ll face the Kansas City Mavericks.

