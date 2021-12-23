Iowa State study finds scarcity did not drive people to get vaccinated

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new study from Iowa State researched what drove people to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Researchers thought high demand and scarcity would have people rolling up their sleeves, much like other products during the pandemic.

But to the shock of researchers, the study showed when the vaccine was described as scarce, subjects felt compassion for those more vulnerable to COVID-19. They wanted to wait until those most in need got it first.

Beatriz Pereira, an assistant professor of marketing at Iowa State University, says the results of this study from the vaccine’s initial rollout can be an insight into vaccine hesitancy.

“You are not going to start to drive for let’s say your holiday gathering at the end of the year, and drive like 40 miles and then put on your seatbelt you want to put it right away because as soon as you start driving, you’re already at the risk of a collision. That’s the same with this pandemic,” said Pereira.

The personal decision of getting vaccinated is a complex issue. Some reasons include waiting for others to get it, taking a wait-and-see approach on its safety, and others waiting on herd immunity.

“I think health officials need to understand that some people are going to be motivated more by the individual benefits for their own health, some people will be more motivated because of their families, and some people are going to be more motivated because of the whole community,”.

Pereira says these findings are a way for health care officials to look into how they market and present people with vaccine information.

“There are people who are waiting to be vaccinated for very different reasons. So we need to do a more like segmented targeted approach to health communications, and really understand, you know, what is going to get people to get convinced that the vaccine is safe, and it’s going to help them be healthier, but also their families and their communities,” said Pereira.

