Iowa police: scammers trying new tactic to gain neighbor’s information

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While people are out holiday shopping, police say scammers are trying a new tactic to gain information about people living habits.

Sergeant Jennifer Roberts with the Cedar Rapids Police Department said a new scam. She said scammers have started calling specific homes, acting as a delivery company, and asking about their neighbor’s living habits. Most recently, Sergeant Roberts said an individual was contacted and asked about a neighbor who lived four doors away.

“You’re giving information to somebody that you don’t know about your neighbors,” she said.

Roberts said this was a new method scammers were using in an attempt to gain information on people’s habits, but she said scammers have had to change their tactics because people were catching on.

“We have seen a lot of different angles they’re trying to get the same information,” she said.

