Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa family searches for photo of fallen sailor lost in tornado

By KCCI
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNUM, Iowa (KCCI) - A family is searching for a photo of a fallen sailor it says got lost in one of the tornadoes that hit Barnum, Iowa, in Webster County, last week.

The photo is of Joseph Richardson, a Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic. It was on a shelf in front of the picture window at Danelle and Randy Lenz’s acreage.

Following his death in 2009, Richardson’s squadron sent his sister the specially-designed image.

Danelle said they are mainly focused on finding the picture because it’s the only thing they own that can’t be replaced.

“I’m expecting if we do find it, it’s not going to be in too great of condition, but that would be ok,” Danelle said. “If I could just get it back, that would be a shock but it would just be a kind of bright light in the situation.”

The tornado sent debris flying miles from the Lenz’s acreage.

While neighbors on four-wheelers have searched for the photo, nothing has turned up in the first week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atkins City Council votes on public censure for council member
Atkins City Council votes to censure councilmember during special session
Matthew Glenn Barth
Winthrop man sentenced to 25 years in prison for lascivious acts with a child
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to expand nationwide
Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it
[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine...
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden administration's vaccine mandate
A family is searching for a photo of a fallen sailor it says got lost in one of those tornadoes...
Family searches for photo of fallen sailor lost amid storm damage
The United States, the world’s second-biggest polluter after China, is preparing to announce...
Ames City Council sets goal of net-zero emissions by 2050