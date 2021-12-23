Iowa family searches for photo of fallen sailor lost in tornado

BARNUM, Iowa (KCCI) - A family is searching for a photo of a fallen sailor it says got lost in one of the tornadoes that hit Barnum, Iowa, in Webster County, last week.

The photo is of Joseph Richardson, a Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic. It was on a shelf in front of the picture window at Danelle and Randy Lenz’s acreage.

Following his death in 2009, Richardson’s squadron sent his sister the specially-designed image.

Danelle said they are mainly focused on finding the picture because it’s the only thing they own that can’t be replaced.

“I’m expecting if we do find it, it’s not going to be in too great of condition, but that would be ok,” Danelle said. “If I could just get it back, that would be a shock but it would just be a kind of bright light in the situation.”

The tornado sent debris flying miles from the Lenz’s acreage.

While neighbors on four-wheelers have searched for the photo, nothing has turned up in the first week.

