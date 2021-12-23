Show You Care
For GOP, national party line trumps bringing home the bacon

The Centennial Bridge is seen over the Mississippi River, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Davenport,...
The Centennial Bridge is seen over the Mississippi River, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Davenport, Iowa. The 81-year-old bridge creaks under the weight of tens of thousands of cars and trucks every day and rust shows through its chipped silver paint, exposing the steel that needs replacing. This city's aging landmark is among more than 1,000 structurally deficient bridges in the area. The tally gives Iowa's 2nd congressional district the dubious distinction of having the second-most troubled bridges in the country. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s 2nd congressional district has the dubious distinction of having the second-most structurally deficient bridges in the country. So, it struck some Iowans as strange when the district’s Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks voted against a bill that would pour more than $100 million in federal money to repair and replace bridges into southwest Iowa.

Miller-Meeks objected to majority Democrats’ handling of the bill, a common refrain from the minority that overwhelmingly opposed it. If anyone in Iowa was surprised that the Republican would oppose money for a glaring local priority, few in Washington were.

Strategists and onetime party leaders note it’s become so common for lawmakers to prioritize their party’s line over district needs that it’s hardly mentioned.

