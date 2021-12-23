Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A gift of Christmas joy for the children of the incarcerated

Walker Baker, 5, of Hagerstown, Md., visits with Santa Claus, portrayed by volunteer Wayne...
Walker Baker, 5, of Hagerstown, Md., visits with Santa Claus, portrayed by volunteer Wayne Hutzell, of Williamsport, Md., during Prison Fellowship's Angel Tree event for children of the incarcerated, Sunday Dec. 19, 2021 at Hub City Vineyard church in Hagerstown. The Prison Fellowship's Angel Tree is expected to deliver gifts to about 300,000 kids nationwide this year. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)(Steve Ruark | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - During the holidays, some faith groups and congregations across the United States work to bring some Christmas cheer—and connection—to prisoners and their children.

The Angel Tree program of the nonprofit Prison Fellowship partners with churches and volunteers to host toy drives and deliver gifts to prisoners’ children on behalf of incarcerated parents.

Others send Christmas cards to those behind bars.

Says a man who once received an Angel Tree present: “When I got that gift, it kind of restored that hope that my mom still loved me.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atkins City Council votes on public censure for council member
Atkins City Council votes to censure councilmember during special session
Matthew Glenn Barth
Winthrop man sentenced to 25 years in prison for lascivious acts with a child
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to expand nationwide
Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it
[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine...
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden administration's vaccine mandate
A family is searching for a photo of a fallen sailor it says got lost in one of those tornadoes...
Family searches for photo of fallen sailor lost amid storm damage
An explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility overnight in Baytown, Texas.
Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured
Author Joan Didion considers a question in her New York apartment, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007,...
Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87