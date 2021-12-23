Fairfield nurse has license suspended following accusations of improper relationship with an underage patient

FAIRFIELD Iowa (KYOU) - A Fairfield nurse has lost his medical license after being charged with calling and texting an underage patient over 25,000 times.

The Iowa Board of Nursing has suspended Michael Schleicher’s license following a hearing.

The board says his behavior was unprofessional.

A reporter from the board says Schleicher started talking to the minor in 2016 and the two had a sexual relationship after she was a patient.

Before applying for a new license, Schleicher must complete a course of professional boundaries and ethics.

The hospital he worked at was not named.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.