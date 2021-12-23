Discounted internet service program in Dubuque extended till March

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Discounted Internet service for low-income households will continue, but the monthly subsidy will be reduced from $50 to $30 in 2022.

The Federal Emergency Broadband (EBB) Program, which provides help to families and households struggling to afford internet, will be replaced with a long-term, $14 billion program called the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The $50 discount will continue for existing EEB program recipients until March 1st but then be reduced to $30 afterward.

In order to be eligible for the discount, at least one member of the household needs to meet at least one of the criteria below:

Meets federal poverty income guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or the FCC’s Lifeline program;

Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

Internet service provides will reach out to EBB recipients about what steps they need to take in order to continue receiving the ACP benefit after March 1st, 2022.

To see if you qualify or to enroll in the discount, visit the link here.

