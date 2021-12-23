Dealing with grief during the holidays after loss of a loved one

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - While many people have lost their lives to COVID this year, their families have been left to grieve their passing. And with the holidays in full swing, it can be difficult to celebrate for the first time without a loved one.

Leaders with Heartland Counseling in South Sioux City, Nebraska said, while grief is unique to everyone, there are a few things you can do to help this holiday season.

Shawn Rasmussen who facilitates a grief group at Heartland said when it comes to those holiday events or gatherings, don’t feel pressured to go if you aren’t comfortable yet. She added journaling or writing a letter to your late loved ones can also help.

“If you ignore the grief and don’t allow your feelings to be your feelings and express them, and you suppress them then you’re going to end up angry and things will just not work out the way you want to. It will come out, your feelings will come out. Just probably not the way you intended. You need to let your feelings hit. Like waves of an ocean. You just have to stand there. You take it. You cry, you release your anger. Whatever you’re feeling,” said Rasmussen.

Rasmussen added if you’re feeling overwhelmed, try reaching out to support systems like friends or other family members. She said going to a grief group also can help because those in the group can also relate to what you may be going through.

