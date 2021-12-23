Show You Care
Cedar Rapids woman rededicating her life to helping others

By Scott Saville
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Betty Borchardt has given so much to her community. She started when she was at her lowest.

“During 2020 I had a very rough year. I lost most of my hours and had to move five times. I lost my dog and lost my cat. I was very depressed,” Borchardt said. “When derecho happened I felt this drive to go help other people. It helped me get past my own depression and feel like people needed me.”

Borchardt started helping families who lost their homes after the Derecho. She brings in volunteer workers and donated supplies to rebuild homes, making it her life’s mission. In 16 months, she hasn’t stopped.

“I am working on number six. Helping others giving to others that are less fortunate, feeding people, I love that message,” Borchardt said. “I try to live my life I treating other people the way I want to be treated and loving with all my heart.”

One of the houses Betsy restored was the Mefford family’s in Marion.

“She has been a godsend to us,” Pat Medford said. “If it wasn’t for Betsy we wouldn’t have gotten it done.”

Now she’s trying help the Meffords again. She’s raising money for a vehicle so Jeff Mefford, who has stage 4 lung cancer, can get to his medical appointments.

Borchardt held a fundraising yoga session last weekend that raised over 300 dollars towards the car, but they still need help.

“(I’m) trying to raise three grand, and they should be able to pay for the rest of it,” Borchardt said.

“I never know when there’s going to be an emergency like we have had to get him to the hospital,” Pat Mefford said.

Borchardt is raising money through the website Lovehoperestore.org. She also has a Venmo. @LHRestore.

“She is truly a blessing,” Jeff Mefford said.

“She has a heart of gold. said Pat. “I can’t thank her so much for what she has done for us.”

If you’d like to donate, go to Lovehoperestore.org or find @LHRestore on Venmo.

