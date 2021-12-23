Show You Care
Cedar Rapids firefighters deliver Christmas gifts to senior citizens

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Cedar Rapids firefighters helped Santa with some early deliveries of Christmas gifts to senior citizens on Wednesday.

The fire department posted a picture on its Facebook page of Captain Adam Kramer, and Firefighters Michael Herzberger and Jeremy Bell.

The department said the firefighters are from Station 6.

“To be honest, we think our red sleighs are pretty cool, too,” the fire department wrote in the post.

