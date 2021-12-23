Caesars Casinos will fly gamblers from Waterloo Airport to its other casinos around the country

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Waterloo and Waterloo Regional Airport staff are excited to announce that they have partnered with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Caesars Casinos will fly passengers from Waterloo Airport to its other casinos around the country.

Caesars Entertainment will kick off the 2022 schedule with a flight from Waterloo to Laughlin/Bullhead City as part of its Caesars Rewards Air® program. Reservations are now available at caesarsrewardsair.com.

“Partnering with Waterloo Regional Airport allows us to expand our Caesars Rewards Air program and provide guests with more convenient access to our unique destinations, including Harrah’s and Tropicana Laughlin, and Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo,” said Jeremy Diederich, Vice President of Travel Management at Caesars Entertainment. “We look forward to welcoming guests from Waterloo to our Laughlin resorts and showcasing the extraordinary gaming, hospitality, and entertainment experiences we offer.”

As of the posting of this article, you can find a flight and four-night stay for January 24th-28th to Harrah’s casino in Laughlin, Nevada for $644.

“This is simply outstanding news for not just the metro areas of both Waterloo and Cedar Falls, but overall for the Eastern Third and the Greater Cedar Valley Region of Iowa,” said Keith Kaspari, Airport Director at Waterloo Regional Airport. “I would like to personally thank Jeremy Diederich, Vice President of Travel Management (and Iowa Native), and members of his senior leadership team for their confidence in choosing Waterloo as another departure city for Caesars’ specialty charter services.

I would also like to thank members of Waterloo’s Airport Board for recommending approval of Staff’s recent request to help make this possible. Lastly, I would also like to thank Will Berchelmann and his team at Volaire Aviation Consulting for their assistance in making this new entertainment venture possible for Waterloo and the Cedar Valley.”

Caesars Casinos owns Isle of Capri in Waterloo.

