Single vehicle accident at Round Grove Rd. and Highway 13

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, at approximately 6:30 pm, Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Central City Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a personal injury accident at Highway 13 and Round Grove Rd.

Crews discovered a vehicle that had been traveling northbound on Highway 13, went into the east ditch after the driver lost control. The vehicle stopped on a culvert.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

They were cited for failure to maintain control.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.