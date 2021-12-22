Quiet and quiet weather continues today, warmer tomorrow and Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry and quiet weather continues across the area today. Plan on highs to return to the 30s with a mostly sunny sky in most areas. Farther north, there may be a few more clouds that build up through the day. Tomorrow and Friday, warmer highs are still expected with readings well into the 40s. There’s a slight chance of a shower on Friday with the potential for a few more isolated showers on Christmas Day. Snow continues to be lacking the next few days, though. After Christmas, it does look like the pattern will become a bit more active, which may lead to some snow chances going into next week. Have a good day!

