Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Quiet and quiet weather continues today, warmer tomorrow and Friday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry and quiet weather continues across the area today. Plan on highs to return to the 30s with a mostly sunny sky in most areas. Farther north, there may be a few more clouds that build up through the day. Tomorrow and Friday, warmer highs are still expected with readings well into the 40s. There’s a slight chance of a shower on Friday with the potential for a few more isolated showers on Christmas Day. Snow continues to be lacking the next few days, though. After Christmas, it does look like the pattern will become a bit more active, which may lead to some snow chances going into next week. Have a good day!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case
Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Operation Quickfind: Cora Collins
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Iowa teachers fed up with increasing fights at schools
A semi on fire on I-380 near Brandon, Iowa is causing a traffic delay.
Semi fire on I-380 southbound near Brandon causes significant damage, no one injured

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
No Midweek Weather Issues
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Quiet weather continues, though wind does come up a bit today