Pet experts warn against adopting or buying animals as gifts this holiday season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - This time of year, the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center gets a lot more calls than usual. Chris Whitmore says those calls are from people asking about adopting on behalf of someone else for a holiday gift. She says every year her advice to them is the same: wait until after the holidays.

She says surprises aren’t always the best when it comes to presenting a life-long commitment. The person actually caring for the pet should be the one to pick it out rather than a family member or friend.

“We want to make sure that it’s not a spur-of-the-moment thing over the holidays. We want to make sure those holidays are nice to have but not to include a pet into them,” said Whitmore.

Another aspect of getting a pet is not only the initial cost, but the long term costs as well. Whitmore says all supplies relating to an animal are higher this year than they have ever been.

“We just heard that the animal, dog, and cat food is going to go up in price in 2022. Veterinarian care is going to go up because of staff issues. Everything is going to go up, any kind of supplies, litter, all that’s going up because of supply and demand,” she said.

In turn, shelters like the one in Iowa City are seeing more animals come in.

“I don’t know if the COVID or other situations made our population go up but it definitely did,” said Whitmore.

So, she still encourages people to adopt not shop, but just wait to do so until after the holiday season.

