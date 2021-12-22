Show You Care
One injured in Keokuk County crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash in Keokuk County sent one person to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Tuesday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened in the 1400 block of Iowa 149, just west of Hedrick, a little after 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the crash happened when a truck heading west tried to pass a semi, but an SUV was heading east.

The truck and the SUV swerved to the shoulder, causing them to hit each other.

The driver of the SUV was air-lifted to the hospital.

Officials have not shared information on that person’s condition.

