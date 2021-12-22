One dead after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A person has died in a crash overnight in Jackson County.
In a crash report, officials said the crash happened in the 7700 block of 435th Avenue, north of Preston, Iowa, at around 12:39 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officials said the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch.
The name of the person who died has not yet been released.
