No Midweek Weather Issues

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Highs stay seasonable through Wednesday in the 30s with lows in the teens. Christmas Eve looks to warm up near 50 with some rain showers possible. Christmas Day we are back in the 30s. We will keep an eye on a system coming across the Plains later on Christmas Day to see if it could bring some wintry weather to the region. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

