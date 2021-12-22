Murray’s double-double helps Iowa rout SE Louisiana 93-62

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa to a 93-62 rout of Southeastern Louisiana.

Iowa (9-3) has won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak.

Connor McCaffery had 16 points for the Hawkeyes, who shot 47% (32 of 68) from the floor and had a 50-32 rebounding advantage.

Jordan Bohannon made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.

Payton Sandfort scored all 10 of his points in the first half.

Joe Kasperzyk scored 14 points to lead SE Louisiana (4-9). Gus Okafor added 12 points and Jalyn Hinton had 11.

