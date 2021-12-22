Show You Care
Mason City School Board firm in dropping Mohawk nickname

Mason City schools will drop the mascot “Mohawks" in favor of a brand that doesn't exploit...
Mason City schools will drop the mascot "Mohawks" in favor of a brand that doesn't exploit Native American tribal symbols and imagery.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa school board has upheld the decision to drop the “Mohawk” name and mascot, despite some pushback from the community.

In November, the Mason City School Board voted to end use of the Mohawk nickname after the Meskwaki Nation in Iowa and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council of Akwesasne, New York, objected to the Native-themed mascot.

The topic was put on the agenda for the Monday night meeting in response to a presentation by members of the Facebook group, “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name.”

But the Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the board held firm with its decision.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

