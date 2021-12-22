Key lawmaker hasn’t seen full security review on the Department of Corrections

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The top democrat overseeing the Department of Corrections budget said he wants to see the full security review on the department after a four-page summary. The review released on Monday showed the department had overcrowded prisons and staff shortages.

The state of Iowa spent nearly $500,000 for a Florida-based consultant company to conduct a security review after two inmates killed two Anamosa prison staff members and kept another worker hostage in March 2020. The two workers killed were correctional officer, Robert McFarland, and nurse, Lorena Schulte. Two inmates were sentenced to life in prison earlier this year for their deaths.

State Senator Todd Taylor (D-Cedar Rapids), who is the ranking member of the justice system appropriations subcommittee, said he hasn’t seen the full report the department received last week. He said the summary told him information he knew already about the Department of Corrections.

“This is basically a title,” Sen. Taylor said. “Yeah, we need more staff. Guess what, that’s how this whole thing started. I said we need more staff, security, and staffing.”

The review recommends the department increases security controls, trainings and staffing levels.

It also confirms findings our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team found like the prison for not having enough workers to respond in an emergency, overcrowded prisons and correctional officers working a lot of overtime hours. The report also recommends the department increase the use of retention bonuses, create a faster hiring process, look into a better pay scale, and improve training sessions for staff members.

Governor Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) didn’t directly answer our question if she believed the department is understaffed. However, she said in a written statement she is confident the Department of Corrections would continue to make recommended changes.

“I am confident in their [Department of Corrections] ability to implement any further security measures recommended in the report that will help improve the safety and wellbeing of the DOC staff and inmates going forward,” she wrote.

The Department of Corrections received about $20 Million last legislative session after the attacks, which killed two staff members.

