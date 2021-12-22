Johnson County Supervisor inquires about new mask guidance

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County Supervisor Jon Green tweeted Monday that he would ask Johnson County Public Health about an updated mask policy.

Green quote tweeted a local University of Iowa Epidemiologist, Dr. Eli Perencevich, saying he wants the county to require not just any masks in government buildings, but higher-grade masks, like an N-95. Those masks actually filter air, offering more protection than average cloth masks that just help block most particles.

“There’s been a lot of resistance to wearing masks in the first place. And so that continues to be their focus just to get folks to wear masks at all,” said Green.

The public health department denied Green’s request. Green says he understands the challenges they are facing.

Regardless of county policy, Green says reminding people on how to mitigate the virus is incredibly important.

“This is an ongoing situation. And then there are a number of mitigations that we can take a course still encouraging people to get vaccinated, if you’re eligible, please get your booster, your third shot,”.

Local leaders have had to work work around Iowa’s law that bans counties, cities, and schools from requiring face coverings.

