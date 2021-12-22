Iowa wrestling beats NC State, 19-15, at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals

NICEVILLE, Florida - The No. 1 Iowa wrestling team defeated fifth-ranked North Carolina State, 19-15 in the Red Division finals of the Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Tuesday.

Iowa extended their winning streak to 24, the longest in the country,

The Hawkeyes took the first three matches and built at 10-0 team lead, with major decisions by Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto.

But the Wolfpack took wins at 149 and 157 to bring the match to within one team point

“Any time you compete you’re going to get tested,” said head coach Tom Brands. “Even shutouts or (matches) lopsided on paper, you still have to be ready to go. We talked about entitlement at the beginning of the year. No one is laying down for us. You see that every time out.”

Heavyweight Tony Cassioppi took the deciding match 19-15.

“Our guys responded well and Warner and Cassioppi, because of the weight class order, there was drama,” Brands said. “They dug us out and we have some patient guys that are wrestling well. Maybe not the results they want, but they’re striving for them. The thing is, keep striving. You’re not going to get calls in this sport. You’re going to have to earn them. You’re not going to be given calls. You have to earn the calls. You have to earn the points. You have to earn everything on the mat.”

No. 1 Iowa 19, No. 5 North Carolina State 15

125 #1 Spencer Lee (IA) dec. #5 Jakob Camacho (NCST), 6-1

133 #3 Austin DeSanto (IA) major dec. #17 Kai Orine (NCST), 16-7

141 #2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) dec. #16 Ryan Jack, 7-6; 10-0

149 #3 Tariq Wilson (NCST) dec. Cobe Siebrecht (IA), 7-3; 10-3

157 #23 Ed Scott (NCST) pinned #8 Kaleb Young (IA), 1:10; 10-9

165 #1 Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. Donald Cates (NCST), 7-2; 13-9

174 #5 Hayden Hidlay (NCST) dec. Nelson Brands (IA), 4-2; 13-12

184 #3 Trent Hidlay (NCST) dec. Abe Assad (IA), 6-0; 13-15

197 #7 Jacob Warner (IA) dec. #15 Isaac Trumble (NCST), 3-2; 16-15

285 #6 Tony Cassioppi (IA) dec. Tyrie Houghton, 6-2; 19-15

Records: Iowa (6-0), NC State (5-1)

