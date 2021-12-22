Iowa Office of the Attorney General rules Iowa Falls officer-involved shooting ‘justified’

MASON CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Attorney General’s Office ruled that the actions of Trooper Smock and Trooper Schaffer on December 8, 2021, were entirely legally justified.

The Iowa Falls Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for assistance from a female regarding a male, later learned to be Jared Risius, that was presently engaging in stalking behavior. Shortly after arriving, officers witnessed Risius strike the female’s vehicle with his vehicle. Officers took defensive positions and ordered Risius out of the vehicle.

Risius refused commands by the officers and told officers that he had a gun and was not going to jail. Officers observed what appeared to be a firearm in his possession as he left his vehicle and attempted to flee the scene.

An Iowa State Trooper fired a less-than-lethal round at Risius, striking him in the left leg. This round appeared to have no effect on Risius. Trooper Corey Smock fired one shot at Risius while a simultaneous less-than-lethal shot was fired by another Trooper. Neither shot appeared to disable Risius. After Risius got into the female’s vehicle and tried to drive off, Trooper Schaffer fired a single shot through the back window of the SUV that struck Risius in the head killing him instantly.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office found that “because of Risius’ s actions in attempting to flee the scene with a loaded firearm into a residential area and the fact there were numerous innocent bystanders, including school children and other citizens in their houses in the area, officers were left with no other reasonable choice than to shoot Risius.”

They noted that the officers made “repeated efforts to end the confrontation peacefully and with less-than-lethal means.”

