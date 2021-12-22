Show You Care
Iowa man arraigned on 7 charges for Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man charged earlier for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was arraigned on a new federal indictment that includes a felony count that could carry up to 20 years in prison.

Leo Christopher Kelly has been free on pretrial release. The 36-year-old appeared via video for his arraignment Tuesday.

His attorney, Kira West, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The most serious charge Kelly faces is obstruction of an official proceeding. Two other charges carry up to 10 years in prison. T

he remaining charges are misdemeanors carrying up to six months in prison. A status update on his case was set for Feb. 25.

