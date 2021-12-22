Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hy-Vee launches websites with ship-to-home services

Hy-Vee has announced the launch of two websites with ship-to-home services.
Hy-Vee has announced the launch of two websites with ship-to-home services.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee has announced the launch of two websites with ship-to-home services - Hy-veeDeals.com and ShopPetship.com - which will make a variety of grocery products, home goods, and pet supplies available to shoppers across the country.

“Hy-Vee has been a leader in the e-commerce space for many years since the start of our Aisles Online service. With Hy-VeeDeals.com we can share bulk product deals with the entire country,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman and CEO. “Additionally, PetShip will bring a variety of pet products to shoppers across the country, along with our first subscription service option, which in return will save consumers time and money.”

Hy-VeeDeals.com is the company’s existing website but will now also feature bulk products that can be shipped directly to customers. Similarly, ShopPetShip.com will offer a variety of pet food and pet supplies that can be sent straight to customers to save them time and money.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case
Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Operation Quickfind: Cora Collins
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Iowa teachers fed up with increasing fights at schools
Matthew Glenn Barth
Winthrop man sentenced to 25 years in prison for lascivious acts with a child

Latest News

A group of Iowa lawmakers want to legalize recreational marijuana.
Iowa lawmakers push to legalize recreational marijuana
There are four locations across the county to dispose of Christmas trees. (WJHG/WECP)
Cedar Rapids opens two sites for disposal of live Christmas trees
Rudd library damage
December 15 tornado count now at 43 in Iowa, an all-time record
Police in Iowa Falls shot and killed a man after they say he pulled out a shot gun, refused...
Iowa Office of the Attorney General rules Iowa Falls officer-involved shooting ‘justified’