Hy-Vee launches websites with ship-to-home services

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee has announced the launch of two websites with ship-to-home services - Hy-veeDeals.com and ShopPetship.com - which will make a variety of grocery products, home goods, and pet supplies available to shoppers across the country.

“Hy-Vee has been a leader in the e-commerce space for many years since the start of our Aisles Online service. With Hy-VeeDeals.com we can share bulk product deals with the entire country,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman and CEO. “Additionally, PetShip will bring a variety of pet products to shoppers across the country, along with our first subscription service option, which in return will save consumers time and money.”

Hy-VeeDeals.com is the company’s existing website but will now also feature bulk products that can be shipped directly to customers. Similarly, ShopPetShip.com will offer a variety of pet food and pet supplies that can be sent straight to customers to save them time and money.

