Hy-Vee to expand nationwide

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a regional grocery store chain, will soon be a nationwide brand.

The Des Moines Register reports Hy-Vee is adding seven new stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

It also plans to build its third distribution center in Nashville, Tennessee.

And thanks to their new online-grocery-shopping options, Hy-Vee is now a registered business in all 50 states.

Last week, Hy-Vee announced its launch of RedBox RX, an online telehealth and pharmacy service. That’s also available nationwide now.

Hy-Vee is currently in 8 states. After this expansion, they’ll physically be in 12 different states by 2023.

