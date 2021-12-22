Hy-Vee to expand nationwide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a regional grocery store chain, will soon be a nationwide brand.

The Des Moines Register reports Hy-Vee is adding seven new stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

It also plans to build its third distribution center in Nashville, Tennessee.

And thanks to their new online-grocery-shopping options, Hy-Vee is now a registered business in all 50 states.

Last week, Hy-Vee announced its launch of RedBox RX, an online telehealth and pharmacy service. That’s also available nationwide now.

Hy-Vee is currently in 8 states. After this expansion, they’ll physically be in 12 different states by 2023.

