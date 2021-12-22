Gundersen Health System urges COVID-19 vaccines as hospitals near capacity
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LACROSSE, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Gundersen Health Systems said it’s facing a dire situation as its hospitals are at or near capacity with patients struggling with COVID-19 and other illnesses or injuries.
In a post on its website, Gundersen said it’s treating 40 to 50 patients daily, most of which are at its LaCrosse, Wisconsin location.
The hospital urged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster when eligible to help ease the stress on its hospitals and healthcare workers as the Omicron variant spreads.
Gundersen has six hospitals in Wisconsin and one hospital in West Union, Iowa. It also has clinics across Wisconsin and eastern Iowa.
