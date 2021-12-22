Show You Care
Federal watchdog: Trump’s USDA overpaid corn farmers by $3B

FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in...
FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in Pacific Junction, Iowa. The Trump administration overpaid corn farmers by about $3 billion in federal aid in 2019 and farmers in the South were paid more for the same crops than those elsewhere in the country, a federal watchdog agency has found.(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal watchdog says the Trump administration overpaid corn farmers by about $3 billion in federal aid in 2019 and that farmers in the South were paid more for the same crops than elsewhere in the country.

The Government Accountability Office said in a report released Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s methodology for computing damage for 2019 was flawed.

The USDA chief economist says the analysis was based on a widely accepted trade model and methodologies, and that USDA economists offered options to policymakers who chose which methods to use to decide how to pay farmers.

