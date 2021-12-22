Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Ex-jailer accused of helping inmate escape in Webster County

Michelle Renee Valenti, 30, of Fort Dodge, faces several felony charges in connection with the...
Michelle Renee Valenti, 30, of Fort Dodge, faces several felony charges in connection with the Dec. 11 incident in which an inmate was able to break out of the jail.(Webster County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A former jailer in Webster County is facing charges accusing her of helping an inmate escape.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports that 30-year-old Michelle Renee Valenti of Fort Dodge faces several felony charges in connection with the Dec. 11 incident in which an inmate, 43-year-old Jordan Mefferd of Fort Dodge, was able to break out of the jail.

Mefferd was taken back into custody hours later. A criminal complaint cites surveillance video showing that Valenti was the only person with access to the controls capable of unlocking the door Mefferd used in his escape.

Authorities say Valenti later admitted to facilitating the escape.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case
Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Operation Quickfind: Cora Collins
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Iowa teachers fed up with increasing fights at schools
A semi on fire on I-380 near Brandon, Iowa is causing a traffic delay.
Semi fire on I-380 southbound near Brandon causes significant damage, no one injured

Latest News

One snow removal company in Dubuque says there are pros and cons to the delay in snow totals so...
Dubuque snow removal company advises against waiting until snow arrives to fix snow blowers
Gundersen Health System
Gundersen Health System urges COVID-19 vaccines as hospitals near capacity
Mason City schools will drop the mascot “Mohawks" in favor of a brand that doesn't exploit...
Mason City School Board firm in dropping Mohawk nickname
North Sioux City Police Chief Richard Headid has tips for keeping your home safe.
Iowa police chief gives tips on keeping homes safe while away for holidays