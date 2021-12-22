Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque snow removal company advises against waiting until snow arrives to fix snow blowers

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One snow removal company in Dubuque says there are pros and cons to the delay in snow totals so far this year.

Corey Koppes owns a snow removal company called KickGrass, with 10 to 15 employees.

He says the delay in snow gives them more time to fix snow blowers and get equipment ready for when snow arrives.

The company takes care of about 35 commercial and residential properties.

Koppes advises people to get their snow blowers fixed now to avoid any delays.

“With no snow coming, no one wants to get their stuff in and get it fixed yet,” Koppes said. “And they all want it when the snow is here, then they expect it back in a week, or whatever, and then they call me wondering where it’s at, so if they get it in now I got all the time to get it done and stuff like that.”

Koppes says his team is eager for the snow to arrive, so they can start plowing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case
Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Operation Quickfind: Cora Collins
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Iowa teachers fed up with increasing fights at schools
A semi on fire on I-380 near Brandon, Iowa is causing a traffic delay.
Semi fire on I-380 southbound near Brandon causes significant damage, no one injured

Latest News

Gundersen Health System
Gundersen Health System urges COVID-19 vaccines as hospitals near capacity
Mason City schools will drop the mascot “Mohawks" in favor of a brand that doesn't exploit...
Mason City School Board firm in dropping Mohawk nickname
North Sioux City Police Chief Richard Headid has tips for keeping your home safe.
Iowa police chief gives tips on keeping homes safe while away for holidays
Michelle Renee Valenti, 30, of Fort Dodge, faces several felony charges in connection with the...
Ex-jailer accused of helping inmate escape in Webster County