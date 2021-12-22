Dubuque snow removal company advises against waiting until snow arrives to fix snow blowers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One snow removal company in Dubuque says there are pros and cons to the delay in snow totals so far this year.

Corey Koppes owns a snow removal company called KickGrass, with 10 to 15 employees.

He says the delay in snow gives them more time to fix snow blowers and get equipment ready for when snow arrives.

The company takes care of about 35 commercial and residential properties.

Koppes advises people to get their snow blowers fixed now to avoid any delays.

“With no snow coming, no one wants to get their stuff in and get it fixed yet,” Koppes said. “And they all want it when the snow is here, then they expect it back in a week, or whatever, and then they call me wondering where it’s at, so if they get it in now I got all the time to get it done and stuff like that.”

Koppes says his team is eager for the snow to arrive, so they can start plowing.

