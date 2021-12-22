Show You Care
Dubuque allowing solid waste customers extra bag for collection during the holidays

Customers just need to set it out to the usual curb or alley line without the usually required green sticker, and the city will pick it up.(WAFB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - December 27th, 2021 through January 1st, 2022, the City of Dubuque is letting its solid waste collection customers leave out an extra bag of garbage this holiday season.

Customers will be allowed to set out an extra 35-gallon container that weighs up to 40 pounds. Customers just need to set it out to the usual curb or alley line without the usually required green sticker, and the city will pick it up.

You can contact the Public Works Department at 563-589-4250 if you have any questions.

