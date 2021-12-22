Show You Care
CVS, Walgreens to limit how many at-home COVID tests you can buy

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - The fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant is causing a surge in the purchasing of at-home COVID-19 tests.

The demand is so intense, two of the largest pharmaceutical chain stores in the U.S, CVS Health and Walgreens, are limiting the number of tests a person can buy.

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”

Walgreens said they’re limiting it to four test kits per purchase.

Americans may soon be able to get free tests in the mail.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid tests to send to people.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

