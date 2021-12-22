Show You Care
CRCSD cuts ribbon at new West Willow Elementary

By Libbie Randall
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students, staff, school board members and their families were at West Willow Elementary on Tuesday night for the official ribbon cutting after waiting several year for this building to be completed.

The building is on 1st Avenue SW and it is replacing Coolidge Elementary, which the district tore down over the summer.

Students and staff moved into the space in late August while several parts of the school were still under construction.

CRCSD Superintendent Noreen Bush says several factors delayed the grand opening including shipping delays on supplies and furniture.

“Due to the pandemic we had some delays in construction and furniture delays and so now everything is together and we can officially open our doors for the pubic to come see this beautiful new space,” she told TV-9.

Now that it’s entirely open, the school district has plans to add to more schools in the area.

