Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert

FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Congressional committee has launched an investigation into the promoter of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, in which 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Wednesday to Live Nation’s president and CEO, Michael Rapino, asking for information about the company’s role in the Nov. 5 festival and concert by rap superstar Travis Scott.

The committee requested details about security, crowd control and mass casualty incident planning, as well as details about pre-show briefings on safety concerns raised before the concert.

The committee is requesting Live Nation brief the committee by Jan. 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case
Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Operation Quickfind: Cora Collins
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Iowa teachers fed up with increasing fights at schools
Palace Entertainment announced on Tuesday that they will be acquiring Adventureland and adding...
Adventureland to be acquired by Palace Entertainment

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger
Court documents state an Alabama man asked for the engagement ring back months after the couple...
Court rules Alabama man should get engagement ring back after breakup
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
White House: Biden negative for COVID-19 after close contact