Charges filed in Muscatine High School hit and run

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Muscatine Police Department arrested 18-year-old Rudy Rada for his involvement in a hit and run incident that occurred last week.

On December 16th, 2021, Muscatine Police were dispatched to a hit and run accident at Muscatine Highschool around 3:30 pm. An investigation into the accident shows that a person who was contracted by the school to direct traffic was attempting to redirect Rada, when Rudy accelerated his vehicle and struck the victim, causing the victim to suffer injuries from the accident. Rada then fled the scene without stopping.

Rada was arrested and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon(vehicle), reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

