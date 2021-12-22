Cedar Rapids opens two sites for disposal of live Christmas trees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids has opened two sites for people to dispose of their live Christmas trees.

Cedar Rapidians can dispose their trees at the following locations:

Sac & Fox trail parking lot at Bertram Road and Wilder Drive SE

Prairie Park Fishery at 2125 Otis Rd SE

Both sites will be open from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. All tinsel, ornaments, decorations, stands, watering packets, tree wrap, and netting has to be removed before disposing of the trees. Flocked trees, wreaths, and garlands cannot be recycled.

Signs indicating drop-off areas are posted at each location.

