Cedar Rapids church creates petition over proposed changes to intersection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids has started a petition over proposed changes to an intersection right outside their building. The city plans to build a median along 1st Avenue at 5th Street west, the plan would take out a traffic light and add an enhanced crosswalk.

“Leave it as it is please,” Aggie Doyle said, a parishioner at St. Patrick’s.

The church is concerned about the removal of the traffic light and addition of a median.

“There’s no notification and certainly no justification for the proposed changes. Especially regarding the fact that they’re incredibly detrimental to our operation,” Father Greg Bahl said, Pastor at St. Patrick’s.

The changes are part of a larger project the city has been planning for years, to extend 6th Street for a better connection with Ellis Boulevard leading up into the Time Check neighborhood.

“Just really getting vehicles onto Ellis Boulevard and cut down on some of the cut through traffic through the neighborhoods,” John Witt explained, Traffic Engineering Program Manager for Cedar Rapids.

St. Patrick’s leaders say about 1,100 families belong to the church which also hosts many community events.

“Our fish fry is nothing less than legendary. Over 1,000 people a week for 6 weeks. Where are those people going to park? How are they going to exit,” Dan Chadwick said, a parishioner at the church.

They’re worried the new median will block one of their main options to leave the building, causing problems with traffic flow by feeding drivers onto 6th street.

“The city is thinking that it’s going to work that all of our parishioners empty out on to 6th street, and that’s not going to work,” Cindy Koczo said, Officer Manager and Pastoral Minister at St. Patrick’s.

The city doesn’t think it will be an issue, as 6th street will have it’s traffic light and there will be a new roundabout at Ellis Boulevard and E Avenue.

“There’s plenty of capacity on 6th Street for them to get in and out of their driveway,” Witt said.

But the church also worries about pedestrians. Those we spoke with believe removing the traffic signal will be dangerous for walkers and people who park across the street.

The city plans to add an enhanced crosswalk and believes removing the light will actually make the intersection safer, which has had 77 crashes over the last decade.

The church is gathering signatures in opposition, before the project becomes a done deal.

“There are so many other people that are going to be effected by this,” Doyle said.

“We’re still incorporating changes you know based on feedback we’re receiving from everyone including the church,” Witt explained.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.