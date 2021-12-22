Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control “New Year, New You, New Kitty” Adoption Special

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - January 3rd through January 31st, Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control are releasing special deals to help people find the cat of their dreams and pay just a fraction of the normal adoption fee.

Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is an “open admission” shelter with a small staff and corps of volunteers who help care for more than 3,000 animals per year. This special will make cat adoptions cost only $25 dollars. Adoption fees include:

Spay or neuter

Initial vaccinations

Dewormer

Flea/tick treatment

Microchip

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is located at 7241 Washington View Parkway SW on the Kirkwood Community College campus. Office hours are Monday through Saturday from Noon to 5:00 p.m.

If you are interested in finding a pet you can go to Pet Finder to look at all the available animals.

If you are ready to adopt you can fill about the adoption application here.

