Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota

A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of seven people were discovered inside the home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. Police said the victims included four adults and three children.(AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Seven members of an immigrant family from Honduras whose bodies were found inside a Minnesota home last weekend died of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Wednesday.

Relatives of the family discovered the victims Saturday night in a home in south Moorhead when the went to check on them after not hearing from them. Neighbors said the children were last seen Friday.

Officials with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul examined blood samples to determine cause of death. Those tests showed a lethal level of carbon monoxide, authorities said.

Police Chief Shannon Monroe said the carbon monoxide came from either the home’s furnace or a Kia van in the garage. He said further tests were being done to determine whether the victims had hydrogen cyanide in their blood, which would point to the van, and those tests might take up to eight weeks.

Investigators found that a carbon monoxide detector in the garage had been removed and replaced with a smoke-only detector.

“We have not found anything indicating any kind of criminal activity,” Monroe said at a news conference.

The family members were identified earlier as Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32; Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19; Breylin Hernandez, 16; Mike Hernandez, 7, and Marbely Hernandez, 5. They all lived together in the home, police said.

Family members who gathered at the house Monday to share stories described their loved ones as happy people who were relieved to get away from turmoil in Honduras. They had been in the United States between three and eight years, a family translator said.

Moorhead is on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota, in a metropolitan area of about 230,000 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case
Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Operation Quickfind: Cora Collins
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Iowa teachers fed up with increasing fights at schools
Matthew Glenn Barth
Winthrop man sentenced to 25 years in prison for lascivious acts with a child

Latest News

A group of Iowa lawmakers want to legalize recreational marijuana.
Iowa lawmakers push to legalize recreational marijuana
Hy-Vee has announced the launch of two websites with ship-to-home services.
Hy-Vee launches websites with ship-to-home services
There are four locations across the county to dispose of Christmas trees. (WJHG/WECP)
Cedar Rapids opens two sites for disposal of live Christmas trees
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1