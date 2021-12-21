Show You Care
Winthrop man sentenced to 25 years in prison for lascivious acts with a child

Matthew Glenn Barth
Matthew Glenn Barth(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - 36-year-old Matthew Glenn Barth was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of lascivious acts with a child.

The acts, which occurred between January 2015 and September 2019, consisted of Barth fondling or touching a child, causing a child to fondle or touch him, and inflicting pain or discomfort upon a child, all for the purpose of arousing or satisfying his sexual desires.

Barth will be on the sex offender registry for life and remain under supervision as if on parole for life following the completion of his prison sentence.

