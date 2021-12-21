Show You Care
Travel weather looks good

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The theme of quiet weather is back for this week. Highs stay seasonable through Wednesday in the 30s with lows in the teens. Christmas Eve looks to warm up near 50 with some rain showers possible. Christmas Day looks quiet and back in the 30s. So far we also have it on good authority that Santa will have an on-time arrival later this week. -Joe

