Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Structure fire engulfs building in Dubuque County

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:30 pm on Monday, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Holy Cross Fire, Farley Fire, New Vienna Fire, and Epworth Fire all responded to the 17000 block of Holy Cross Rd for a report of a structure fire.

Crews found a farm building completely engulfed. The adjacent building also sustained significant structural damage from the fire.

The damage is estimated to cost roughly $50,000.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Hemesath, 18, of Ridgeway, and Karter Einck, 18, of Decorah, died in a crash in Decorah...
Two teens killed in Friday night crash in Decorah, celebration of life planned
Cedar Rapids family has some belongings stolen
Cedar Rapids family has belongings stolen from a storage facility
Fairfax machine shed fire
Authorities respond to fire in Fairfax
A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris...
Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home

Latest News

Higher amount of COVID cases and CDC recommendations increasing demand at doctor’s offices and...
Higher amount of COVID cases and CDC recommendations increasing demand at doctor’s offices and pharmacies
The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City near the University of Iowa campus.
FIJI defendant denies rape allegations; demands trial
Cedar Rapids Police Officers grow at facial hair for charity
Cedar Rapids police officers grow out facial hair for charity
Key findings in the report show massive overcrowding at the state’s prison facilities.
Report finds system overcrowding, staff shortages at Iowa prison facilities