Structure fire engulfs building in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:30 pm on Monday, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Holy Cross Fire, Farley Fire, New Vienna Fire, and Epworth Fire all responded to the 17000 block of Holy Cross Rd for a report of a structure fire.

Crews found a farm building completely engulfed. The adjacent building also sustained significant structural damage from the fire.

The damage is estimated to cost roughly $50,000.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.