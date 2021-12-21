Structure fire engulfs building in Dubuque County
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:30 pm on Monday, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Holy Cross Fire, Farley Fire, New Vienna Fire, and Epworth Fire all responded to the 17000 block of Holy Cross Rd for a report of a structure fire.
Crews found a farm building completely engulfed. The adjacent building also sustained significant structural damage from the fire.
The damage is estimated to cost roughly $50,000.
The incident is under investigation.
